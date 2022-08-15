New voters register at the Comelec office in Manila on June 4, 2022 for the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) said Monday it would push through with the scheduled printing of ballots for December's Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections amid proposals for a postponement.

In a press release, Comelec said the printing of ballots would commence in September.

The country is set to hold its village polls on December 5.

However, there are several bills in both the Senate and House of Representatives seeking to postpone the elections anew.

The last barangay elections were held in May 2018.

The supposed May 2020 election for barangay leaders and youth councils was moved to Dec. 5 this year through a law.

According to Comelec chairman George Garcia, there would be "zero fund wastage" in case the December polls would be postponed again.