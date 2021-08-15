People who were inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine candidate of Chinese firm Sinovac write their names on their vaccination cards at the Marikina Sports Center on May 25, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo on Sunday said the Bureau of Quarantine should immediately issue vaccination cards for fully-vaccinated Filipino migrant workers returning to their jobs abroad.

Robredo's proposal came following reports of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) unable to return to work because vaccination cards issued by local governments were not recognized by other countries.

“Kung ano mang card na acceptable internationally, dun na ibigay. 'Di yung pipila pa ulit sa Bureau of Quarantine kasi mahirap yun... Yung nag second dose na dati, yun na ang ihabol na bigyan. Otherwise kawawa naman lalo na ang nagtatrabaho overseas… baka ang iba mawalan ng trabaho,” Robredo said in her weekly program.

(The bureau should give OFWs whatever card that's accepted internationally and not make them wait in line again...Those who have received their second dose should be given one. Otherwise, some of our OFWs might lose their jobs.)

The bureau issues yellow cards or “International Certificate of Vaccine and Prophylaxis” for travelers bound for countries requiring proof that they have been fully vaccinated.

Travelers need to go through the BOQ's online booking system, upload required documents such as a copy of valid ID and COVID-19 vaccination card, and pay a processing fee worth P3,000 with a P70 convenience fee.

Robredo reiterated her call for a national unified database for vaccination.

“Ilang ulit na natin sinabi sa programa natin ang unified na database para sa buong bansa. Kasi kung walang isang database..., ang daming mga instances na buhay pala, napatay,” she said.

(We've said this so many times that the database should be unified. Because if there's none, there are so many instances that some people were still alive but was registered as dead.)