'Matter of life and death': Robredo laments alleged DOH mismanagement of COVID funds

Patients breathe with the help of medical oxygen at the premises of Sta. Ana Hospital in Manila on August 13, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo on Sunday lamented the Department of Health's alleged mismanagement of its P67 billion pandemic funds, which she said endangers lives as virus cases rise nationwide.

The Commission on Audit had found "deficiencies" in the agency's handling of its pandemic funds, with the DOH denying corruption claims.

The use of almost P3 billion of infrastructure funds was also delayed, according to the Vice President.

“Pinag-uusapan natin ang mga ospital na hindi na kayang tumanggap ng pasyente, meron pala tayong P2.8 billion na puwede sanang gamitin doon. Ano ang epekto ng poor governance? Matter of life and death ito," she said in her weekly radio show.

(We talk about hospitals that can no longer accept patients, yet we have P2.8 billion that could have been used to add more capacity. What's the effect of poor governance? This is a matter of life and death.)

"Pag may hindi nakainom ng gamot, hindi naka-dialysis, walang ospital na makakatanggap…, mamamatay yung pasyente. So 'pag 'di natin ma-manage nang maayos ang pera, buhay ng Pilipino ang magtaya,” she added.

(If people don't take their medicine, if they don't undergo dialysis, if they can't be admitted in hospitals..., the patient will die. So if we can't manage our funds properly, Filipino lives are on the line.)

Robredo said she has not made the assumption that funds have gone missing.

"Sa akin... kahit di pa siya (funds) nawawala, governance issue pa rin, 'di susunod sa regulasyon. Bakit ba tayo nagreregulasyon? Para iwasan ang korupsyon. Kung hindi tayo susunod sa COA regulations kahit hindi nawawala ang pera…, nakaka-erode ng tiwala ng tao.”

(It's still a governance issue when regulation is not followed. Why do we regulate? To avoid corruption. If we don't follow COA regulations, even if the funds aren't missing..., it erodes the people's trust.)

Some P24.6 billion were unobligated while P4.7 billion were appropriated but remain unreleased, the Vice President said. The combination of these funds may have been used to fund 6.5 million free dialysis sessions or purchase maintenance medicine.

“Ang daming may kailangan ng maintenance medicine, pero hindi nakaka-maintenance medicine kasi walang pambili. Ito dapat sana, ito ang kino-cover ng DOH. Dapat 'di maging dahilan ang kahirapan para di ka maka-inom (ng gamot),” she said.

(There are many people who need maintenance medicine but cannot afford it. DOH should cover this.)

“Imagine mo, ilang buhay ang mase-save nito kung ang perang ito ay ginastos for dialysis. Pero andun siya..., di magagastos. At a time na grabe ang pangangailangan, bakit ganito?”

(Imagine how many lives it could've saved if this was spent for dialysis..., but it was unused. At a time that we need funds most, why is it like this?)

Robredo shrugged off calls for DOH officials to resign saying “moving forward” is more important.

"Kasi kahit magbitiw, eh 'di naman magi-improve ang sistema, wala rin. Nasa gitna tayo ng pandemic, napakahalaga na maayos ang governance. Kung hindi..., buhay ng tao ang nakataya,” she said.

(Even if they resign, and the system won't improve, it will be for nothing. We're in the middle of a pandemic, good governance is important. People's lives are on the line.)

The Philippines on Saturday logged 14,249 more COVID-19 infections, the second highest single-day tally since the start of the pandemic.

Of the 1,727,231 total infections, 98,847 or 5.7 percent are active while 30,070 were deaths. Authorities have confirmed the detection of the highly transmissible Delta variant.

--Report from Jasmin Romero, ABS-CBN News