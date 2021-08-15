DFA repatriates 271 Filipinos from Vietnam

MANILA - The Department of Foreign Affairs on Sunday said it brought home 271 overseas Filipinos from Vietnam via a special chartered flight from the Southeast Asian country.

In a statement, the DFA said repatriated Filipinos, composed of 163 from Ho Chi Minh City and 108 from Hanoi, have been in distress due to economic difficulties and travel restrictions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the second repatriation from Vietnam this year. A total of 414 Filipinos have been brought home from the country.

"The DFA is committed to bring home all distressed kababayans who are in need of our help and assistance. This latest repatriation from Vietnam is a manifestation of that commitment," said Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Sarah Lou Arriola.

In addition to the return flight ticket, the repatriates will be provided with free swab test and free stay at a quarantine facility, as well as a $200 reintegration assistance, the DFA said.

"The Department will continue to address the situation in Oman. Two more repatriation flights are scheduled this 10 and 25 of August, congruent with the Department's continuing commitment to bring home our kababayans amidst the travel restriction due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic," Arriola said.

The DFA said the Philippine embassy in Muscat will continue to accept applications for the scheduled repatriations from Oman.