Tasked to oversee QC virus response, Nograles vows LGU-admin partnership

MANILA - Talks to augment Quezon City's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic are underway, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said Saturday after he was assigned to oversee to city's virus response.

In a Facebook Live video, Nograles said his role would involve linking the gap between the local government unit and state agencies to arrest the contagion.

"It will still be LGU-led. Ang role nami ay kami po ang tutulong in terms of pagbi-bridge mula national government papunta sa pagbigay ng support sa Quezon City," he said.

Aside from Nograles, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III is also tasked to supervise Quezon City.

Among those they will keep an eye on are the source of coronavirus transmission, health system's capacity, prevention measures and importation of COVID-19 cases.

"Lahat naman 'yan ay ginagawa nila. Ang kailangan lang po ay tulong from national government. Ito po tayo. Bibigyan natin ng boost ang Quezon City in terms of national government support," Nograles said.

As of Aug. 15, Quezon City recorded 8,589 coronavirus infections, of which 2,149 are considered active cases. The tally includes 5,982 recoveries and 357 fatalities.