READ: IATF resolution on community quarantine classifications from Aug. 16-31

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte has approved retaining looser quarantine restrictions in many parts of the country until the end of the month, even as COVID-19 infections continued to rise.
Metro Manila and neighboring provinces Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal, meanwhile, will remain under the stricter modified enhanced community quarantine until August 18, with an announcement expected Monday.
The following areas will remain under general community quarantine until Aug. 31:
LUZON
- Nueva Ecija
- Batangas
- Quezon
VISAYAS
-Iloilo City
-Cebu City
-Lapu-Lapu City
-Mandaue City
-Talisay City
-Minglanilla, Cebu
- Consolacion, Cebu
The rest of the Philippines, meanwhile, will stay under modified general community quarantine, Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said.
Read the latest IATF resolution on the quarantine levels here:
