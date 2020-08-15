READ: IATF resolution on community quarantine classifications from Aug. 16-31

Pedestrians use a hand washing station set up beside a checkpoint in Barangay Sto. Rosario, Pateros on August 05, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte has approved retaining looser quarantine restrictions in many parts of the country until the end of the month, even as COVID-19 infections continued to rise.

Metro Manila and neighboring provinces Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal, meanwhile, will remain under the stricter modified enhanced community quarantine until August 18, with an announcement expected Monday.

The following areas will remain under general community quarantine until Aug. 31:

LUZON

- Nueva Ecija

- Batangas

- Quezon

VISAYAS

-Iloilo City

-Cebu City

-Lapu-Lapu City

-Mandaue City

-Talisay City

-Minglanilla, Cebu

- Consolacion, Cebu

The rest of the Philippines, meanwhile, will stay under modified general community quarantine, Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said.

Read the latest IATF resolution on the quarantine levels here:

