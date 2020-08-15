Private schools may proceed with classes ahead of Oct. 5 - DepEd



MANILA - The Department of Education (DepEd) on Saturday said private elementary and high schools that have begun classes or have set school opening ahead of government's deferred schedule on October 5 may proceed.

In an advisory, DepEd said this followed consultation with the Office of the Executive Secretary on how its deferment of the class opening from August 24 to October 5 applies on private schools.

"...DepEd hereby clarifies that such private or non-DepEd schools that have already started their classes, or are scheduled to start classes on August 24 or on other dates ahead of October 5, are allowed to proceed provided they are strictly using only distance learning modalities and that there are no face-to-face classes," said the DepEd

DepEd required schools starting classes earlier to submit their school calendar and documents on readiness assessment.

The education department had on Friday announced it was pushing back the opening of classes to October on President Rodrigo Duterte's approval as the reimposition of the modified enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila had affected preparations for blended learning.

Classes will be held through distance learning modes- online, television, radio or printed modules- as physical classes are still barred because of the continuing COVID-19 threat.

Colleges and universities are, meanwhile, not covered by the DepEd order.