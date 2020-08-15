Philippines coronavirus cases soar to 157,918

Catholics pray outside Quiapo Church at noon on August 15, 2020, in line with the call of the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines to pray ten "Hail Marys" for healing and the end of the COVID-19 pandemic from today until September 15. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE) - The Philippines on Saturday reported 4,351 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, raising the nationwide tally to 157,918.

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus infection rose by 885 to 72,209, the Department of Health (DOH) said in its latest bulletin.

The health ministry also reported 159 new fatalities from the contagious disease, bringing the death toll to 2,600.

Saturday's fatalities is the second highest reported in a day. The highest daily report on deaths was on July 12 with 162 fatalities.

Latest DOH figures also showed the Philippines had 83,109 active cases, of which 91 percent exhibited mild symptoms, 7.5 percent were asymptomatic, 0.6 percent were in severe condition and 0.9 percent were critical.

To date, the Philippines has the most number of total and active coronavirus cases among Southeast Asian nations. It also ranked second in terms of COVID-19 deaths behind Indonesia.

The National Capital Region, the country's epicenter of the coronavirus crisis, recorded the most new coronavirus cases with 2,460. It is followed by Laguna (232), Cavite (211), Cebu (187) and Rizal (184).

The DOH also clarified that some 93 duplicates were removed from the total case count, of which 10 were tagged as recoveries.

"Moreover, there were 71 cases that were previously reported as recovered but after final validation, they were 70 deaths and 1 active case. One case previously reported as a death has been validated to be a recovery," it said.

Since emerging in Wuhan City in China's Hubei province late last year, the novel coronavirus has sickened more than 21 million people and killed 765,000, according to a running tally from US-based Johns Hopkins University.