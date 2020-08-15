Karlo Nograles clarifies: I’m still with the IATF

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles on Saturday clarified that he remains part of the government's Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19, despite leaving his post as the agency's spokesperson.

In a Facebook Live video, Nograles said he gave way to Harry Roque when the latter was reappointed as the presidential spokesperson.



"Hindi po ako natanggal sa sa IATF. Nandyan pa rin po tayo sa IATF. In fact, co-chair pa rin ako ng IATF kasama si (Health Sec. Francisco Duque III). Hindi lang po ako natuloy bilang spokesperson ng IATF dahil mayroon spokesperson si Pangulo," Nograles said.

Roque was brought in last April to consolidate the Palace's announcements.



"Para centralized at isang tao lang ang magsalita at para sa gustong ibahagi ng palasyo, isa na lang po ang napiling tagapagsalita para sa lahat," explained Nograles.

"Tayo ay nasa IATF at kasama yung ating ibang mga secretary sa IATF. Tuloy tuloy naman po ang trabaho natin."