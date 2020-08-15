DSWD: Scores of employees on the field, some giving out SAP, test positive for COVID-19

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) reported that at least 150 of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

"Nakakalungkot nga po at marami na rin tayong mga kawani na naapektuhan ng COVID-19. Bagamat patuloy pa rin ang isinasagawa nating pagbigay ng ayuda gayun din po ang ibang serbisyo at programa ng DSWD," DSWD director and spokesperson Irene Dumlao said in a Teleradyo interview on Saturday.

Dumlao said the cases came from various field offices and even from the department's central office.

Of the number, 57 have already recovered while "the rest, active cases sila at patuloy na binabantayan at binibigyan ng tulong," said Dumlao.

The DSWD official said mployees may have contracted the virus while serving as frontliners in distributing government aid to villages affected by COVID-19.

Dumlao added that some of them were in contact with locally stranded individuals.

"'Yung mga kawani natin na nag-test positive sa COVID-19 ay kinabibilangan ng nagpapahatid ng social amelioration program, gayon din po 'yung mga kawani nating tumutulong sa pag-assess sa mga kliyente na humihingi ng assistance sa crisis situation, gayon din sa mga humaligi sa pagtugon sa pangangailangan ng locally stranded individuals," she said.

Dumlao, meanwhile, assured they will still continue to serve the public despite the situation.