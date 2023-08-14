Teves wants House panel to stop ethics proceedings

Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. gives a statement regarding alleged threats his camp discovered back in January. Courtesy of Arnolfo Teves Jr. Facebook page

MANILA — Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo Teves, Jr. on Monday asked the House Committee on Ethics and Privileges to stop its proceedings against him, which he argued was against its rules.

In a letter delivered by his lawyer Ferdinand Topacio, Teves noted that under the committee's internal rules, the panel should defer action if the subject matter of the complaint against a lawmaker is pending before another body.

"This is to prevent conflicting decision from different bodies at ito ay isang acknowledgement on the part of the House committee that any House Committee is not a trier of facts, it is not a court of law, it is not the most competent to rule on certain issues of facts or law before it," Topacio said.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Topacio pointed out that the proscription of Teves as a terrorist was pending before the Anti-Terrorism Council and might be elevated to the court.

Teves is also facing a case for abandonment of office before the Ombudsman because of his continued absences, he said.

"Para sa amin po papasok na po yung rule under section 2 na dapat pigilin muna itong pagdinig na ito at hintayin yung desisyon noong Ombudsman at ng Anti-Terrorism Council sapagkat nakalagay po dito hihintayin po yung desisyon by final judgment," Topacio argued.

"Dapat po tigil po immediately itong pagdinig ng Committee on Ethics," he continued.

(We believe this is covered by the rule under section 2, which means the proceedings should because we need to wait for the decision of the Ombudsman and the Anti-Terrorism Council.)



He also noted that the letter was signed by Teves, instead of his lawyers, which "should satisfy the requirement" of the committee.

The justice department previously said Teves was considered one of the possible masterminds in the March 4 killing of Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo and several others. Teves has maintained that he and his clan had nothing to do with the assassination.

The House has suspended Teves twice and removed his committee entitlements due to his continued absence. He has refused to return overseas and was last reported to be in Timor-Leste, where he failed to secure asylum.

The panel is still in a closed door meeting, as of this posting.