Marcos says climate could be factor in academic calendar debate

Students at Ilaya Barangka Integrated School in Mandaluyong prepare to attend activities on National Students’ Day, November 17, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday said he has no preference on proposals to return to the old academic calendar but noted that weather conditions could be a factor.

The Department of Education is studying a proposal to return to the old June-March school calendar instead of August to May after several groups complained that the new calendar did not consider the hot season.

“Pinag-uusapan nga namin, eh. We were talking with the teaching staff here. Tinatanong ko sa kanila ano ang preference nila. Pinag-aaralan natin. The DepEd is in the process-- sila sa kasalukuyan ay meron silang ginagawang study kung ano talaga ang pinakamaganda,” the President said during a stop at Victorino Mapa High School in San Miguel, Manila.

“Siguro ay-- malaking tanong yan, eh. Hindi ganoon kasimple yan. Kasi nung pinalitan natin 'yung schedule dahil pre-pandemic, ngayon naman climate change ang kailangan nating pag-usapan dahil ise-schedule mo 'yan. Napakainit at pati 'yung mga bata hinihimatay na kaya kailangan nating isama sa pag-aaral 'yan kung ano 'yung mga dapat gawin.”

The President however clarified that he has no preference between the old and new school calendar.

“Wala naman kaming preference. Mas gusto namin ito, mas gusto namin iyan. Hindi naman. Titingnan lang talaga natin kung ano yung pinakamaganda both for the kids, especially for the children, at tsaka sa mga teacher, at tsaka sa mga administrative non-teaching staff. Kailangan pa papapasukin natin sila, mainit na masyado, baka hindi na kayang gawin ang trabaho nila, magkasakit pa,” he said.

Marcos was at Victorino Mapa High School in San Miguel, Manila Monday to inspect the ongoing Brigada Eskwela activities in preparation for the opening of classes on August 29.

Vice President and concurrent Education Secretary Sara Duterte accompanied the President during the inspection. The President and the Vice President also took time to paint some school chairs.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte lead the launching of Brigada Eskwela at the V. Mapa High School in Manila on Aug. 14, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

The Philippine leader also handed V Mapa High School principal Robert Velasquez a check worth P1 million to support the school’s ongoing preparations. Aside from the financial aid, Malacanang also donated cleaning and construction equipment to the school.

“Mahalaga lalong lalo dito sa Pilipinas na lahat na pagdating sa ating mga anak mga bata ay (ginagawa natin) para gumanda naman ang kanilang experience sa eskwela,” the President said.

“Ito na ang pinakaunang pasukan na medyo normal after the lockdown. Pero marami tayong pinalitan, marami tayong inayos na mga reklamo at pinagtiya-tiyagaan at pinaghihirapan ng ating DepEd Secretary na si Vice President Sara Duterte.”

Among the changes instituted by the Department of Education is the launching of the Matatag basic education curriculum, which decongests the current curriculum by reducing the number of competencies to focus on the development of critical literacy, numeracy and socio-emotional skills of learners from preschool to Grade 3.

Marcos welcomed the move to make the curriculum more responsive to the needs of Filipino students.

"It’s very significant because here we’re trying to— ayusin pito para maging mas bagay sa pangangailangan ng batang Pilipino," he said.

"Kasama na rin diyan -- that includes all our efforts para pagandahin ang mga international score natin especially when it comes to STEM subjects. Also, binibigyan natin ng pagkakataon yung mga after 10th grade na mamili kung sila ay magbo-vocational, magte-technical training or itutuloy nila. So that's more or less the big system changes that we're doing."

"Itong Matatag curriculum is the legacy of the Marcos administration sa basic education natin sa ating bansa. Lahat po ng nakitang problema ng mga international and local education experts natin, in-address po namin dito sa bagong K-10 program. Una na rito yung napakaraming learning competencies so from approximately 11,000, napababa natin to 3,000 learning competencies. Sa key stages, Grade 1-3, dati seven subjects tayo. Binaba natin sa five subjects with a focus on math and reading. Then ang science natin papasok pag Grade 4," Vice President Sara Duterte meanwhile said.

EGAY DAMAGE

Marcos also admitted that not all schools damaged by the recent typhoon Egay will be fully repaired by the start of the classes on August 29.

“Hindi pa lahat. Kasi nung tumama ang bagyo, ang sabi namin anong magagawa namin sa isang buwan? So far basta kung ano ang pwede nating gawin kasama ng ating LGU ay ginagawa lahat para maayos ang mga nasira. At patuloy naman ang school building program, pero malaking sagabal,” he said.

Meanwhile, Vice President Duterte said DepEd is ready to implement blended learning for schools damaged by typhoon Egay that have yet to finish reconstruction by the opening of classes. This as she assures that measures are in place to ensure that there is no disruption of learning for affected students.

“Priority (ang repairs for Egay damaged schools) para sa ating budget for this year, pero kung hindi po umabot ang repair ng August 29, immediately po iimplement ng ating mga paaralan ang blended learning program natin dahil wala na pong learning disruption ang direction ng Department of Education, lagi pong blended learning or in person classes,” she said.