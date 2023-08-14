MANILA - The House Committee on Appropriations on Monday suspended “until further notice” the budget hearing of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, one of the government’s revenue-generating agencies, as solons deemed the agency was “not ready” to answer their queries.

Before the interpellations began, panel Vice Chairperson and Marikina 2nd District Representative Stella Quimbo questioned the data reflected on the Budget of Expenditures and Sources of Financing (BESF), which forecasts a net loss of nearly P3 billion for PCSO this 2023.

PCSO’s Accounting and Budget Department Manager Maria Cristina Gregorio told the lawmaker there is something wrong with the data, adding that PCSO’s actual income as of June 2023 is at P4.2 billion.

“Ang bottomline is you expect net loss of P2.923 billion for 2023. Hindi ko matali-tali lahat ng pinresent ninyo rito. Sinasabi ninyo na napakaganda ng inyong performance, at hindi ko ma-reconcile with a minus P2.923 billion na ine-expect ninyo para sa buong taon ng 2023 which actually tallies what you submitted to the DBM of about minus P2.9 billion,” Quimbo said.

“This is a question of accountability. Wala po kayong hinihinging budget mula sa gobyerno, pero mga kawani po tayo rito ng gobyerno. Accountability lang po ang ating pinag-uusapan dito,” she added.

“May mali lang po kasi dito sa table… Wala po kaming net loss,” Gregorio replied.

Quimbo asked the PCSO to present to the panel the data it submitted to the Department of Budget and Management for the 2024 National Expenditure Program (NEP), before the budget hearing could proceed.

"Bago tayo mag-umpisa, magkasundo po tayo kung ano ang sinubmit ng PCSO sa NEP,” she said.

"What is not reconciled with the figures are those which are entered into the NEP. And the NEP is the bill that is our basis, more than your presentation. So we have got to see the real figures in this,” House Minority Leader and 4Ps Party List Representative Marcelino Libanan added.

Meanwhile, Albay 2nd District Representative Joey Salceda, who is also an economist, criticized PCSO’s accounting.

"To go to negative is quantum leap... I think at this point, we cannot make any sense of the numbers that are being presented to us. It is completely funky accounting, sad to say,” he said.

Surigao del Norte 2nd District Representative Robert Ace Barbers expressed belief that the PCSO was not ready to respond to legislators’ queries. An opinion shared by Antipolo 2nd District Representative Romeo Acop, who moved for the suspension of PCSO’s budget briefing. The motion was seconded by Bulacan 2nd District Representative Augustina Dominique Pancho.

"If they do not have, or they haven’t read yung BESF, paano magta-tally ‘yung records namin. How can they answer our questions, because the data that I have is based on the BESF, and PCSO is considered a source of funds for the government...It seems that the PCSO is not ready to answer the queries that will be coming from the different legislators. May I move that we suspend hearing the budget of PCSO until they are prepared to answer our queries,” Acop said.

“They cannot explain the figures they have presented, there is something wrong with the presentation,” Pancho added.

Also present in Monday’s panel hearing is PCSO’s General Manager Melquiades Robles. He said he hopes that the bills seeking to reduce the documentary stamp tax (DST) from the current 20% will soon be passed into law.

“We could have done more, in particular, for charity. Last year we only had P900 million for charity, and this year we have P2 billion. Before the DST, I was told that the charity fund was P8 to 9 billion per year… Gone are the days when we can really pay the entire hospital bill. The notion or impression that PCSO can help has been greatly reduced. But we have not shied away from this challenge,” Robles said.

