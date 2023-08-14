The Commission on Elections en banc has upheld the decision of the Comelec Second Division to cancel the registration of An Waray party-list group for allowing its second nominee, Atty. Victoria Isabel Noel, to sit as Representative in the House of Representatives in the 16th Congress, despite lack of a certificate of proclamation.

In denying the motion for reconsideration filed by An Waray, the Comelec en banc reiterated that that Noel’s “act of taking her oath and her assumption of office with no Certificate of Proclamation, clearly constitutes a violation of the rules relating to Party-list representatives.”

"In the case under consideration, it is an undisputed fact that there was NO Certificate of Proclamation issued to An Waray entitling its Second Nominee, Atty. Victoria Isabel Noel, to sit as representative in the House of Representatives in relation to the 2013 NLE.'

"Hence, the act of taking her oath and her assumption of office with no Certificate of Proclamation, clearly constitutes a violation of the rules relating to Party-list representatives. She may not now claim good faith, much less feign compliance with the law,” the En Banc said in its August 14 resolution.

The En Banc cited Section 6 of R.A. No. 7941 that states the poll body may refuse or cancel, after due notice and hearing, the registration of any national, regional or sectoral party, organization or coalition for violating or failing to comply with laws, rules or regulations relating to elections.

“Considering that An Waray is entitled to one seat only and that its Second Nominee clearly committed a violation of electoral laws, the cancellation of registration of An Waray Party-list is proper,” it said.

Six members of the En Banc voted to deny An Waray’s motion for reconsideration; Comelec chair George Garcia took no part in the voting saying the party-list nominee was a former client.

