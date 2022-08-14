PAGASA

MANILA - The southwest monsoon or habagat will continue to bring cloudy skies and scattered rains all over the country, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its weather forecast released Sunday afternoon, PAGASA said the habagat will continue to affect the western part of southern Luzon, Visayas and MIndanao.

This may bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms over Visayas, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Zamboanga peninsula, northern Mindanao, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) and Quezon province.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms may also occur over Metro Manila and the rest of the country.

By Wednesday and Thursday, central and southern Luzon, including Metro Manila, Visayas and Mindanao will continue to have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

Visayas and Mindanao will continue to have cloudy skies with rainshowers and thunderstorms until Friday, while Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have warm and humid conditions, with isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms in the afternoon or evening.

PAGASA said landslides and flash floods may occur due to moderate and at times heavy rains.

Tropical cyclone development is also less likely to develop within the next 3 days, PAGASA added.