Some 150 families stayed at an evacuation center in Mandaue City, Cebu on Aug. 14, 2022 due to flooding. Photo courtesy of Bantay Mandaue CDRRMO

CEBU (UPDATE) — Up to 152 families spent the night at an evacuation center in Mandaue City, Cebu due to flooding Saturday, the locality's Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office said.

The evacuees were from Sitio Laray in Barangay Umapad whose houses were affected by floods caused by the heavy downpour on Saturday afternoon.

“They are now being taken care of by our social welfare department,” Mandaue CDRRMO chief Buddy Ybanez said of the evacuees at the Umapad Elementary School.

Of the 722 people there, 208 are children and 18 were elderly adults.

According to Ybanez, the flooding was caused by the swelling of the Butuanon River.

They were set to go back to their homes later in the day.

In Cebu City, seven families lost their homes after a landslide occurred in Sitio Tapoko Lessandra Miramonte, Barangay Pit-os.

The affected families were evacuated to a safer area within the barangay. Some stayed with their relatives.

They returned Sunday to their houses, most of which sustained damage including cracks, to gather some of their belongings, but will return to their evacuation centers after.

They are asking the developers of their homes to conduct the repairs and assessment.

“Hindi pwede na ang home owners hindi aalis sa bahay kasi wala na, lahat na crack na, pati iyong dito sa unahan sa may pintuan na… iyong main door,” said Delia Abellanar.

The city’s responders are also conducting an assessment in the area, while also monitoring the Kinalumsan River, which overflowed and caused the flash flood.

“This is the fifth time we were flooded in a week,” said Barangay Kagawad Dexter Velayo, pointing out that the amount of rain on Saturday was very unusual.

“Medyo nakakatakot. Ngayon, kalmado na ang Butuanon River. Iyong area na iyon talaga, ay prone to flooding,” he said.

Water level in the river has returned to normal as of Sunday, said Velayo.

Landslides were also reported in Sitio Tagaytay, Barangay Kalunasan and in Purok 5, Barangay Camputhaw. Some houses were also reportedly damaged.

Some residents in other mountainous barangays of Cebu City are still moving to evacuation centers after their homes were hit by landslides.

According to PAGASA, the 30-minute heavy downpour starting 5 p.m. Saturday yielded 23.3 mm of rainfall or about 116,500 barrels of water, which is roughly 23.3 million liters of water. The rains were caused by thunderstorms.

— report from Annie Perez

RELATED VIDEO