MANILA — The Philippines recorded 4,182 new COVID-19 cases, data from the Department of Health (DOH) showed on Sunday, bringing the country's total confirmed coronavirus infections to 3,831,941.

This is the fourth straight day that new cases breached the 4,000-mark, ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team head Edson Guido said.

Active cases stood at 40,016, while those who recovered from the illness have now reached 3,730,889.

Forty-four new deaths were also reported, raising the total number of people in the country who succumbed to the respiratory disease to 61,036.

Of the additional infections reported during the day, 1,290 were from Metro Manila, the DOH said.

The positivity rate for August 7 to 13 is at 18.1 percent, lower than the 18.7 percent recorded the previous week, Guido also said.



The Philippines' first COVID-19 case was confirmed on Jan. 30, 2020 in a Chinese woman who arrived from Wuhan City, China where the disease is believed to have first emerged.

During the week of Aug. 1-7, the country tallied 27,331 new COVID-19 cases, or an average of 3,904 per day which is 13 percent higher compared to the daily average the previous week, according to a DOH bulletin.

That was the highest number of cases logged in a single week since the week of Feb. 7-13 this year when 28,280 were reported, said the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group.

Severe and critical patients reached 772 from Aug. 1 to 7.

At least 71.9 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease, of whom 16.2 million have received their booster shots.

