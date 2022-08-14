Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto undergoes knee treatment

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto undergoes a platelet-rich plasma procedure for his knees. Courtesy: Vico Sotto Facebook page

MANILA — Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto on Sunday said his activities would be limited for the next few days after revealing that he underwent a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) procedure on his knees.

In a Facebook post, Sotto said that he will be attending fewer events until Monday or Tuesday upon his doctor's advice.

"Hindi ko na maalala ang bawat injury ko sa dami. Pero iyong sa tuhod talaga ang malaking problema dahil ang sakit maglakad tapos kulang ang oras ko para magpa therapy/gym," he said.

(I can't remember how many injuries I've had. But I've had problems with my knees that make it difficult for me to walk. And I couldn't find time for therapy or gym.)

He also reflected about his condition in jest, saying that for a 33-year-old like him, his knees felt like that of a senior citizen's.

"Kailangan alagaan din natin ang ating kalusugan," the mayor said.

(Let us always take care of our health.)

He also noted that after his procedure on Sunday, his knees would have to undergo additional procedures, including a strengthening program.

Sotto has been mayor of Pasig City since 2019. He won another 3-year term in the May 9 polls.

