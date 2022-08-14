US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his Aug. 5-6, visit in the Philippines. Photo courtesy of the US Embassy in the Philippines



MANILA — United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken underscored the need for strong partnerships to be able to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

“No single one of us can end the acute phase of COVID-19 alone,” he said in a social media post late Saturday evening.

“That is why strong health partnerships are so critical. In the Philippines on my recent visit, I saw this firsthand and want to thank everyone who continues to contribute to that partnership,” he added.

In his trip to the Philippines earlier this month, Blinken highlighted his country's $50-million worth of assistance to the Philippines's COVID-19 response programs.

"We’ve been proud to have donated more than 33 million safe, effective vaccines to the Philippines, [with] no political strings attached," he had said.

— report from Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO: