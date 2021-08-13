MANILA - Gadget maker Realme is dominating the Philippine smartphone industry after being named as the top brand again in the country's market by international research firms.

According to IDC, Clanalys and Counterpoint Research, Realme emerged as the top smartphone brand in the Philippines for the second consecutive quarter.

Canalys said Realme accounted for 26% of the country's smartphone market, besting four other brands while reporting a 51% year-over-year growth during the second quarter of 2021.

The China-based vendor first held this position in the third quarter of 2020, less than two years before it first entered the Philippine market in November 2018.

According to Counterpoint Research, a global tech industry analysis firm, Realme had a 32% market share in the Philippine online market.

“We are truly grateful for the continuous support of our Filipino fans because without them, this success would not have been possible. Achieving the top spot for two consecutive quarters is no easy feat for a young brand, but we managed to achieve this milestone because of the love and trust of our squad," said Realme Philippines’ vice president for marketing Austine Huang.

The gadget manufacturer said it has sold 100 million smartphones worldwide after its establishment in 2018.

Realme said it is now the 7th largest smartphone brand with presence in 61 markets worldwide, including China, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Europe, Russia, Australia and Egypt.

Like all smartphone vendors, Realme has been affected by the current global chipset shortage, but its founder Sky Li Bingzhong said the company has been able to maintain a fast pace of new product launches because it "has taken active measures to deal with it."