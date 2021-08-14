Laguna will remain under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) until August 20, the Inter-Agency Task Force overseeing the COVID-19 national situation said on Saturday.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said this is based on the recommendation of the Department of the Interior and Local Government and after consultation with the provincial government of Laguna.

The province had been downgraded to modified enhanced community quarantine beginning August 16.

"This latest ECQ re-classification was made to maximize its effects, slow down the surge of COVID-19 cases, further stop the spread of variants and improve health system capacity to protect more lives in the aforesaid area," Roque said in a statement.

The Philippines on Saturday logged 14,249 more COVID-19 infections, the second highest single-day tally since the start of the pandemic, with deaths surpassing 30,000, health department data showed amid a tight watch for the spread of the Delta variant.

