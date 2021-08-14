MANILA— The Ospital ng Biñan in Laguna on Saturday appealed for additional nurses and doctors to help care for patients who continue to seek medical help even as the facility has reached full capacity with increasing cases of COVID-19.

“Pagod na pagod na po mga kasamahan kong doktor at nurses dito sa Ospital ng Biñan. Ganunpaman, hindi po kami susuko. Magdadagdag kung kinakailangan para matugunan ang pangangailangan ng mga pasyente,” said Dr. Melbril Alonte, the hospital’s medical director.

(Our nurses and doctors here at Ospital ng Biñan are all exhausted. But we will not surrender. We will add more if needed to attend to the needs of our patients.)

The hospital is a level 1 medical facility and only 50 beds are allotted for COVID-19 patients. Some patients are already staying at the hospital’s parking lot as there is no more space available inside.

Watch more on iWantTFC

“Ang total capacity lang po ng Ospital ng Biñan ay 50 beds. Sa ngayon po, puno na ang buong ospital, nasa labas na rin po, sa pasilyo, sa parking lot. Umaabot na kami sa isa hanggang 200 pasyente po na talaga naman pong hirap na hirap,” he said.

(The Ospital ng Biñan’s total capacity is 50 beds. But we're already full and some are already outside, in the hallways, in the parking lot. We’ve reached 100 to 200 patients and it's really difficult.)

Alonte noted that compared to earlier cases of COVID-19, the condition of patients now progresses quickly.

“Kung dati po pagdating nila sa ospital medyo hirap lang sa paghinga, ilang araw nagi-improve. Ngayon po kasi hindi ganun ang sitwasyon, mas mabilis po silang pumapangit, mas mabilis po silang nawawala. Malungkot ang sitwasyon,” he said.

(Before when they come to the hospital they only experience difficulty breathing and their condition improves in a few days time. But that is not how it is now, their condition quickly deteriorates, they die faster. The situation now is really sad.)

Alonte said they continue to accept both COVID and non-COVID patients needing medical attention. He also appealed to his colleagues to not lose hope and continue serving the public.



“Sa mga kasamahan ko po sa Ospital ng Biñan at sa lahat ng frontliners at health care workers, alam ko na po na pagod na pagod na kayo pero 'wag po sanang mawawala ang apoy sa damdamin natin ang patuloy na pagsisilbi, 'wag po sana tayong bibitiw sa ating mga sinumpaang mga tungkulin,” he said.

(To my colleagues and other frontliners and health workers, I know that we're all tired but let’s keep the fire burning and continue to serve and not let go of our sworn duty.)

He, likewise, urged the public to continue to observe minimum health protocols to prevent the further spread of the virus.

Cases of COVID-19 have been rising again in the country, on Friday reaching a new high since April amid the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.