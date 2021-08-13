359 more Filipinos repatriated from UAE

Courtesy of the DFA

MANILA - Around 359 more Filipinos were repatriated from the United Arab Emirates on Friday.

Among the 359 repatriates in the chartered flight were 80 pregnant women. They underwent screening through RT-PCR tests and are under mandatory quarantine.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that this is the 3rd chartered flight from the UAE this month, and the 10th DFA special flight from the Middle Eastern country since last June.

“Today’s arrival was in high spirits. One can feel that there is a sense of relief, that they are finally home and will soon be back to their longing family,” said DFA Undersecretary for Migrant Workers' Affairs Sarah Lou Arriola.

The foreign office said the repatriates received $200 as reintegration assistance.

A total of 4,811 Filipinos have been repatriated from the UAE since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

According to the agency, more than 2 million OFWs are in the Middle East.

It said more repatriation programs will be conducted in in the UAE.

"The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai will continue to accept applications for repatriation assistance," the DFA said.

