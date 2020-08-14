Senate keen to probe erroneous content of DepEd's TV lessons -Gatchalian

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian talks to his peers in the Senate session hall during the opening of the second regular session of the 18th Congress, 27 July 2020. Photo by Mark Cayabyab, Office of Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian

MANILA - Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian on Friday said the Senate plans to investigate why the Department of Education (DepEd) aired on television several materials that contained grammatical and typographical errors.

The "painful" errors were spotted during DepEd's test broadcast of episodes of its education program on state-run channel IBC-13.

"We'll probably have another hearing on the content aspect of distance learning because quality control is very important," said Gatchalian, who chairs the Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture.

"Mahalagang tutukan natin kung paano masisigurong dekalidad ang edukasyon na natatanggap nila kahit na sila ay nasa mga tahanan nila," he said.

(It is important to focus on how we can ensure that students can get quality education even when they are just at home.)

DepEd officials earlier acknowledged the errors in their TV modules for Grade 8, and told the Senate panel that these would be corrected before the class opening.

The DepEd began developing TV and radio modules in the first half of 2020 after President Rodrigo Duterte banned physical classes while a vaccine for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is not yet available.

The DepEd has moved the opening of classes from August 24 to October 5 after senators said that the agency was not yet ready to implement the distance learning system.