Pinoys told: Wash edibles, clean goods even if food safe from virus transmission

Market-goers buy local produce at the Kamuning Public Market in Quezon City on August 04, 2020 as Metro Manila reverts to modified enhanced community quarantine on August 4, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA-- Filipinos were advised on Friday to observe proper food handling practices at all times following a report that traces of coronavirus were found on frozen seafood packaging in a Chinese port city.

While there is no evidence to support the transmission of coronavirus with food, the Department of Agriculture’s Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources said the public should still observe proper sanitary practices.

"[F]or the safety of consumers, it is advised that proper food handling practices be observed at all times," it said in an advisory.

Goods bought from the market should be disinfected with alcohol or 0.5 percent bleach solution, the BFAR said.

Fresh food meanwhile must be washed with clean, running water before storage. Food must also be cooked thoroughly and kept at safe temperatures before consumption, it added.

The WHO had said there was no need to panic -- and there were no examples of COVID-19 being transmitted through food.

"People should not fear food or food packaging or the processing or delivery of food," WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan told a virtual press conference in Geneva.

"There is no evidence that food or the food chain is participating in the transmission of this virus," he added.

-with a report from Agence France-Presse

