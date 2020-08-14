Pasig City offers free COVID-19 test to residents

MANILA--The local government of Pasig City is offering free COVID-19 tests to residents, but walk-ins will not be allowed, Mayor Vico Sotto said on Friday.

“Ang iniiwasan natin dagdagsain tayo ng tao at doon magkahawahan sa testing site. S’yempre kung funds ng Pasig, uunahin muna natin ang Pasigueño. Ang requirement natin meron silang ID na Pasig yung address nila,” Sotto said in an interview on ABS-CBN Teleradyo.

(We are trying to avoid a rush of people and infection spreading at the testing site. We will prioritize Pasigueños. Our requirement is that they have an ID that shows their address in Pasig City.)

Sotto said the testing using ECLIA, or enhanced chemiluminescence immunoassay, is by reservation only. He said they could only accommodate about 300 people a day, from Monday to Friday.

“Hindi po ito rapid (testing). Mas accurate po ito sa rapid. Mataas po ang accuracy niya lalo na kung may active infection. Mag reserve sila bago pumunta,” said Sotto.

(This is not rapid testing. This is more accurate than rapid. It is more accurate, especially if there is active infection. Reserve a slot before you go there.)

The blood sample taken will be processed by a machine at a laboratory.

Residents need to call 0928-2911-716 or 0928-2911-717 to reserve a slot. Once confirmed, they will be given a schedule for testing. They can also check the LGU’s official social media accounts for more information.

Meanwhile, Sotto said two community emergency rooms will be organized to help take the load off already full hospitals.

“Kung meron po tayong mga doktor at gustong tumulong sa laban kontra COVID, specifically sa Pasig, pwede po kayong mag email ng inyong CV, letter of intent sa [email protected] Kailangan po natin ng tulong,” he said.

(Doctors willing to help fight COVID-19 in Pasig are urged to email their CV and letter of intent to [email protected] We need help.)