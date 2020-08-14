Pag-angkat ng manok mula Brazil bawal muna

MAYNILA - Ititigil muna ng Pilipinas ang importasyon ng manok galing Brazil matapos madiskubre ng China na may COVID-19 sa ilang samples nito kamakailan, ayon sa Department of Agriculture.

Ang Brazil ang isa sa mga pangunahing supplier ng Pilipinas ng imported na manok na ginagamit sa mga restoran at hotel.

Umabot na sa mahigit 55 milyon ang inangkat ng Pilipinas mula Brazil, kasunod ng The Netherlands at Estados Unidos.

"In specific circumstances when the available relevant information use for in risk assessment is insufficient to show that a certain type of food or food product does not pose a risk to consumer health, precautionary measures shall be adopted," ani Agriculture Sec. William Dar.

Nadiskubre rin umano ng Tsina ang COVID-19 sa packaging ng hipon mula Ecuador.

Kaya naman nagpaalala ang Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources na i-disinfect ang mga binibili mula palengke ng bleach at hugasan ng tubig ang fresh food.

Kailangan ding lutuin nang maigi at ilagay sa ligtas na temperatura ang pagkain.

"As advised by the Department of Health, goods bought from the market must be disinfected with alcohol or 0.5% bleach solution, while fresh food must be washed with clean, running water before storage. Food must also be cooked thoroughly and kept at safe temperatures before consumption," ayon sa BFAR.

Pero ayon sa World Health Organization at Department of Health, walang dapat ikatakot ang publiko sa pagkain dahil hindi naman gastrointestinal o sa tiyan dumaraan ang virus.

“We know the virus can remain on surfaces for some time but the virus can be inactivated on your hands if you wash your hands or use alcohol.," ani Dr. Maria Kerkhove, COVID-19 Technical Lead ng WHO.

"“So yung pagkakataong maaaring hinawakan ng pasyente yung pagkain tapos hinawakan mo rin, doon natin puwedeng magkaroon ng transmission. Through nose, mucus membranes of the mouth and also mucus membranes of the eyes," ani DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

Dahil dito mas napalakas ang panawagan ng mga local producer ng manok na itigil muna ang importasyon dahil sobra naman ang lokal na supply.

Dapat din anilang bilisan ang pagdedesisyon ukol dito.

"This is not an animal disease anymore and if China took the initiative to do it, eh kailangan seryosohin. In the ordinary course of things, China will not ban anything or do anything that will threaten their food supply chains. for China to do this, there must be a serious basis," ani Elias Inciong, pangulo ng United Broiler Raisers Association.

Pero sabi ng mga importer, pakinggan ang paliwanag ng mga eksperto at huwag magpadalos-dalos dahil baka magkulang naman ang suplay.

-- Ulat ni April Rafales, ABS-CBN News