Ospital ng Tondo closed for 10 days after 32 doctors, nurses fall ill

MANILA - The Ospital ng Tondo in Manila will stop accepting patients for 10 days after 32 doctors and nurses fell ill after tending to COVID-19 patients, Mayor Isko Moreno said Friday.

"May request 'yung aming director sapagkat meron kaming 32 patient na doctor and nurse ng aming sariling ospital. So para maka-relax, ma-ease the burden na ang pasyente ay doctor na rin, pasyente ay nurse na rin at mabigyan sila ng panahon na maka-recover...at makapagpahinga na rin," he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

He added: "Kami po ay hindi muna tatanggap ng pasyente sa loob ng 10 araw sa Ospital ng Tondo."

Patients who are facing medical emergencies and need immediate treatment will still be accepted by the hospital while others will be rerouted to 5 other public hospitals in Manila, he said.

COVID-19 patients in Ospital ng Tondo will continue to receive treatment, he added.

The hospital was previously closed last May 11-24 to allow sick frontliners to recover.

According to its latest bulletin as of Aug. 7, Manila has recorded 5,719 coronavirus cases. The tally includes 1,253 active cases, 3,690 recoveries and 236 fatalities.