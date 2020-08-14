DepEd to consult regional heads on proposed postponement of classes

MANILA -- The Department of Education on Friday might consult its regional directors on the proposed postponement of the school year opening, an official said.

DepEd regional heads earlier claimed preparations for the Aug. 24 opening of classes were “on time,” said Education Undersecretary for Curriculum and Instructions Diosdado San Antonio.

Education officials will meet again Friday afternoon and calls to move back the start of classes will be “the main item to be discussed,” he said.

“It would depend on the assessment of the whole team. Secretary Liling [Briones] is very consultative and collaborative in coming up with decisions,” Antonio told ANC.

“I think she will once again ask our regional directors about their views on the state of readiness,” she said.

With face-to-face classes banned due to the coronavirus pandemic, DepEd is offering several options for distance learning, including the use of printed modules, online classes, television and radio.

As of Aug. 10, “more than half” of modules are printed, said Antonio.

DepEd is reviewing protocols in delivering lessons through TV and radio to avoid errors like those recently criticized on social media, he said.

The first week of classes will be spent orienting students on changes, he said.

Students’ understanding of lessons will be measured through portfolios, reflection papers, videos of them doing activities, and phone calls with their teachers.

“This is also the perfect time for us to teach honesty to our own young children. While we say that the parents should extend support, the parents should not be the one to prepare the tasks or the assignments,” said Antonio.

Communication expenses of teachers will be reimbursed using schools’ maintenance budget, he said.