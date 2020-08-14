BuCor eyes plasma donations from personnel, prisoners recovered from COVID-19

MANILA - The Bureau of Corrections on Friday said they will launch a blood plasma drive from personnel who recovered from the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

“Meron tayong project na iniipon natin kasi marami tayong recoveries. Siguro by next week, iniimbitahan namin kayo sa ating drive para sa donation ng plasma manggagaling dito sa ating mga recoveries na personnel,” BuCor spokesperson Col. Gabriel Chaglag said.

(We have a project because we have many recoveries. Maybe next week, we invite you to join us in our donation drive for plasma which would come from our personnel who recovered [from COVID-19].)

They also hope that persons deprived of liberty who recovered from the disease will donate plasma too.

“Titingnan din natin ang ating mga PDLs na walang mga tattoo ay baka naman sila puwedeng mag donate din ng plasma,” he said.

(We’ll check our PDLs without tattoos, maybe they could also donate plasma.)

Meanwhile, the BuCor spokesman assured the public that their COVID-19 interventions continue. He said the lessons they learned from the previous months help them better manage the COVID-19 situation inside the prison.

“Ngayon nama-manage natin nang maige ‘di tulad ng nakaraang buwan na nangangakapa. Ibig sabihin ang health persons bihasa na sila,” he said.