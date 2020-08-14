5 more overseas Filipinos catch COVID-19; no new fatalities reported

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of a cell (purple) infected with SARS-CoV-2 virus particles (yellow), isolated from a patient sample. Image captured at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. Credit: NIAID

MANILA - The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Friday 5 more Filipinos abroad caught COVID-19, raising the total tally of infections among overseas Filipinos to 9,878.

In its latest bulletin, the agency reported no new coronavirus-related fatality. The death toll stood at 722.

Meanwhile, the number of overseas Filipinos who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 5,823, with 2 new recoveries reported.

To date, some 3,333 Filipino patients abroad are undergoing treatment for COVID-19, broken down as follows by region: 345 in the Asia Pacific, 503 in Europe, 2,323 in the Middle East and Africa and 162 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the number of coronavirus cases climbed to 153,660 Friday, with 6,219 new infections reported. The tally includes 2,442 fatalities, 71,405 recoveries and 79,813 active cases.

- With a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News