PAGASA image

MANILA - The southwest monsoon or habagat will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains over parts of the country, the state weather bureau said Sunday.

In its 24-hour weather forecast, PAGASA said the habagat is currently affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

The Bicol region, Visayas, Zamboanga peninsula, northern Mindanao, Caraga, Lanao del Sur and the nothern portion of Palawan will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms, also due to the habagat and localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA also warned of possible flooding or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains.

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN weather center.

RELATED VIDEO