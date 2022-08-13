Home  >  News

Customs bureau seizes P8.6-M worth of alleged smuggled cigarettes

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 13 2022 11:38 AM

Bureau of Customs handout
MANILA — The Bureau of Customs (BOC) has seized P8.6 million worth of alleged smuggled cigarettes during multiple operations from last month until this week in Zamboanga City, it said Saturday. 

The anti-smuggling operations — conducted between July 25 and August 11 — confiscated 276 master cases and 327 reams of cigarettes in five separate joint operations, a statement by the agency read. 

There were also separate apprehensions during seaborne patrols and 
at customs checkpoints, officials added. 

The BOC also confiscated the vessels, vehicles, and the cigarettes’ master cases for supposedly violating the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA) of 2016 and the Tobacco Exportation and Importation Rules and Regulations. 

Port District Collector Segundo Sigmundfreud Barte Jr. promised to boost its anti-smuggling operations and end the entry of illegal goods in the country. 

