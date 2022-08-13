Tolentino will serve for four years following the enactment of Republic Act No. 11709, which sets a fixed term for military officials. Courtesy of AFP PAO

MANILA — Maj. Gen. Rowen Tolentino has assumed his post as the new superintendent of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA), the institution said on Saturday.

Tolentino, a former chief of staff of the Philippine Army, succeeded Brig. Gen. Julius Tomines, who served as acting superintendent since June, a press release read.

Tolentino will serve for four years following the enactment of Republic Act No. 11709, which sets a fixed term for military officials.

Before his role at the academy, Tolentino was the commander of the 2nd Infantry Division and the 703rd Infantry Brigade.

He was also the deputy commander of the training and doctrine command of the Philippine Army.

His distinctions include the distinguished service stars, gold cross medal, bronze cross medals, military merit medals, military civic action medals, and commendation medals, for his services in the military.

The change of command ceremony for Tolentino happened at Fort Del Pilar in Baguio City on Friday, led by Armed Forces of the Philippines Lt. Gen. Bartolome Vicente Bacarro.

Bacarro welcomed Tolentino's designation as PMA superintendent, noting his track record and ability to lead.

"I am certain that PMA is in competent and steady hands. Know that the AFP’s leadership supports you unconditionally," he said.

The military chief also stressed the importance of PMA in forming officer-scholars "who in the future will be tasked not only with defending our country but also with contributing to our earnest pursuit of peace and progress.”

