Vice President Leni Robredo speaks during a press conference on Feb. 16, 2021. Jay Ganzon, OVP/File



MANILA— Some government officials and administration allies are trying again to link Vice President Leni Robredo to the communist movement in order to divert public attention away from questions on the health department's use of COVID-19 funds, her office said on Friday.

The Commission on Audit said the agency's management of some P67 billion led to "missed opportunities" to combat the pandemic. COA said some of the agency's purchases lacked proper documentation, had "doubtful" liquidations, and had no legal basis, among other deficiencies.

"So ganito ang playbook ng ilang opisyal at kaalyado ng administrasyon at ng mga troll farms: Kapag may lumabas na issue—halimbawa, itong nasilip ng COA na P67B na 'deficiencies' ng DOH—overtime agad sila sa paglalabas ng kasinungalingan at paninira, para mabaling ang atensyon natin sa ibang bagay," said Barry Gutierrez, spokesman of the Office of the Vice President.

(So this the playbook of some officials and allies of the administration and troll farms: When an issue surfaces—for example, the P67-billion deficiencies of DOH that COA spotted—they immediately go on overtime to release lies and slander.)

"This time, si VP Leni ang nirered-tag. Bakit? Dahil sabi ni VP, timeout muna sa pulitika, all hands on deck muna laban sa COVID 19," he said in a statement.

(This time, the VP is being red-tagged. Why? Because the VP said, there should be a timeout on politics and there should be all hands on deck against COVID-19.)

Robredo on Wednesday urged government to focus on the pandemic instead of bickering, after President Rodrigo Duterte lampooned a mayor for having sexy photos.

While Gutierrez did not name anyone, Presidential Communications undersecretary Lorraine Badoy this week claimed Robredo was an "ally" of communists— without presenting any proof.

Robredo recently urged government to use funds of the anti-insurgency task force—where Badoy serves as spokesperson—to finance aid for those who will be affected by COVID-19 lockdowns.

Without evidence, the task force previously red tagged several lawmakers, Senate workers, and female celebrities, among other.

The United Nations Human Rights Office has said red tagging or labelling individuals, including human rights defenders, as communists or terrorists "has posed a serious threat to civil society and freedom of expression."

It said some of those who have been red-tagged were subsequently killed. Others received death threats or sexually-charged comments in private messages or on social media.



"Sayang ang oras at energy," OVP's Gutierrez said of red tagging. "Sana tinuon na lang sa pagtulong at pag-imbestiga dun sa sinasabing deficiencies."

"Ang kailangan, ayuda at katotohanan; pananagutan, hindi paninira at kasinungalingan," he said

(It's a waste of time and energy. These could have been used to help and investigate the reported deficiencies. What is needed are aid and truth; accountability, not defamation and lies.)

RELATED VIDEO