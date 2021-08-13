Overseas Filipino workers arrive at the lobby of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 in Parañaque City on July 1, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Philippines has again shortened its list of green territories from where fully vaccinated travelers could enjoy shorter quarantine upon arriving in the country, Malacañang said on Friday.



The list has gone down to 36 from 51 territories at the end of July.



The updated list of green territories that the inter-agency task force on COVID-19 approved includes the following, said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

Albania

American Samoa

Anguilla

Australia

Benin

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Brunei

Burkina Faso

Cameroon

Cayman Islands

Chad

China

Comoros

Cote d’ Ivoire (Ivory Coast)

Djibouti

Equatorial Guinea

Falkland Islands

Gabon

Grenada

Hong Kong

Hungary

Mali

Federated States of Micronesia

Montserrat

New Caledonia

New Zealand

Niger

Nigeria

Northern Mariana Islands

Palau

Poland

Romania

Saint Pierre and Miquelon

Slovakia

Sudan

Taiwan

Antigua and Barbuda, Azerbaijan, Bermuda, Bulgaria, Dominica, Gambia, Ghana, Kosovo, Laos, Marshall Islands, Moldova, Saba, Saint Barthelemy, Singapore, and Sint Eusta were removed from the list.

The IATF starting July 1 implemented a 7-day facility-based quarantine, instead of 10 days, for fully vaccinated travelers who stayed exclusively in green areas 14 days before arriving in the Philippines.

Travelers from these territories will be required to take an RT-PCR test for the novel coronavirus on the 5th day of their quarantine. Even if they test negative for the pathogen, they will need to complete the 7-day quarantine, Roque earlier said.

After this, they are urged to watch out for COVID-19 symptoms for the next 7 days, he added.

With more than 1.7 million coronavirus cases and some 29,500 deaths, the Philippines has the second-worst COVID-19 outbreak in Southeast Asia.

The Philippines has so far reported 627 cases of the highly contagious Delta variant, but health experts say there could be more undetected cases because of the slow pace of the country's genome sequencing capacity.