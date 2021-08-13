MANILA - The Pasig City government has ordered the closure of an events place in Barangay Kalawaan on Friday after a birthday party was held there despite the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila.

A total of 41 people were apprehended in the incident.

In a tweet, Mayor Vico Sotto said the city’s Business Permits and Licensing Office ordered the closure of the events place on Axis Road.

“Ang titigas ng ulo!” Sotto said in the caption.

(They are so hard-headed!)

Sotto added authorities received information from a concerned citizen about the party.

“Salamat sa ating kapulisan at pati sa concerned citizen na nag-report (hindi ito kita mula sa main road).”

Mass gatherings are currently prohibited in the capital region due to the tighter lockdown restrictions until Aug. 20, in a bid to stem the spread of the more transmissible COVID-19 Delta variant.

Philippines on Friday reported over 13,000 new COVID-19 cases, the highest in over 4 months.