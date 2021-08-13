Delivery and transport workers queue up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine shot at the Vaccine Express, a drive-thru vaccination initiative under the Office of the Vice President, in a mall parking lot in Quezon City on Aug. 12, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News





MANILA — While the COVID-19 vaccination output in Metro Manila has doubled, it still falls below government's target, an official said on Friday.

Authorities aim to administer 250,000 jabs a day while the capital region is under lockdown from Aug. 6 to 20.

Metro Manila on Thursday gave some 231,000 COVID-19 shots, double the around 100,000 jabs it was administering daily in July, said National Task Force Against COVID-19 deputy chief implementer Vince Dizon.

"Malapit na po nating maaabot ‘yong ating target. Pero marami pa ring paghamon," he said in a televised public briefing.

(We are nearing our target, but challenges remain.)

The biggest challenge to the vaccination drive is government power, which is divided among various other pandemic measures such as treatment, contact-tracing, and distribution of cash aid, Dizon said.

"Pero naniniwala tayo na maaabot din natin ito sa mga susunod na araw," he said.

(But we believe we will reach this target in the coming days.)

Nationwide, the average COVID-19 shots given in a day are at about 550,000, up from 320,000 in July, Dizon said.

The Philippines has so far administered some 26 million vaccine doses. At least 12 million are now fully vaccinated out of the government's target to fully immunize 70 million people before the year ends to safely reopen the economy.

With some 1.7 million coronavirus infections and more than 29,500 deaths, the Philippines is battling the second-worst COVID-19 outbreak in Southeast Asia.

Authorities placed Metro Manila and several other areas under the toughest of 4 quarantine levels to curb the spread of the highly contagious Delta COVID-19 variant, which is blamed for a recent sharp rise in infections.



