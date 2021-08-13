Magnitude 5.7 quake strikes off Batangas province

Phivolcs image

MANILA - A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck off Batangas province past 11 p.m. Friday, according to Phivolcs.

The tectonic quake occurred at 11:08 p.m. approximately 15 km southwest of Calatagan town at a depth of 113 km.

Intensity 4 was recorded in Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro while Intensity 3 was registered in Pasig Citym, Quezon City and Obando, Bulacan.

According to Phivolcs, this was an aftershock of the magnitude 6.6 tremor that hit the same area last July 24.

No damage is expected from the quake, the agency said.

