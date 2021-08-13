ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA—Bed capacity allotted for COVID-19 patients in the largest coronavirus referral center in Mindanao remains at critical risk, its hospital chief said Friday.

ICU usage rate at Southern Philippines Medical Center is at 89.13 percent, Dr. Ricardo Audan told Teleradyo.

Meanwhile, the utilization rate of ward beds at the hospital is at 84.07 percent, of which 359 out of 427 COVID-19 dedicated beds are occupied, Audan said.

"Medyo nasa critical level pa rin kami (We are still quite at critical level)," Audan said, adding that bed occupancy has improved compared to previous weeks. The hospital was previously operating at capacity due to a surge of coronavirus infections.

Audan said some patients were unvaccinated, while others only had their first shot. Most of them were elderly.

Some 69 SPMC employees have caught COVID-19 but were not hospitalized, he added. They were inoculated against the illness.

"Ang maganda nga almost mild cases sila. Hindi naadmit sa hospital. Du'n sila sa TTMF (temporary treatment and monitoring facility)," he said.

(The good thing is they were mild cases. They were not admitted. They were brought to the TTMF.)

The hospital, located in Davao City, caters to the health needs of patients from different parts of Mindanao.

In Davao Region, there are currently 7,013 active cases, most of which are found in Davao City, hometown of President Rodrigo Duterte.

As of August 12, the region has so far tallied 58,511 coronavirus infections, of which 1,942 have succumbed to the disease.

Davao City had the most number of COVID-19 cases with 32,498, followed by Davao del Norte (11,077) and Davao del Sur (5,046).