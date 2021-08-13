Delivery and transport workers queue up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine shot at the Vaccine Express, a drive-thru vaccination initiative under the Office of the Vice President, in a mall parking lot in Quezon City on August 12, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - A total of 12,182,006 Filipinos are fully vaccinated from COVID-19, a government task force said on Friday, with total doses administered reaching over 26.6 million.

The National Task Force Against COVID-19 said partial vaccine doses reached "more than 14 million" out of the total 26,677,269 shots administered as of Thursday.

The Philippines' daily average vaccination rate, meanwhile, stood at 519,828, according to the task force.

Philippines has so far taken delivery of 42,091,150 COVID-19 vaccine jabs since the country started its vaccination program in March, with some 12 million doses received during the first half of August alone.

Some 7 million Sinovac vaccines and 1 million "Chinese-donated" Sinopharm doses are expected to arrive also within the month, the government task force said.

This came as the country faces another surge of infections likely driven by the more contagious COVID-19 Delta variant, which ripped through the health care system of India at its peak in April.

The virus strain is also being tagged by experts as behind the overwhelming cases in Southeast Asian countries Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

The Philippines' capital region is under the enhanced community quarantine, the strictest lockdown level, until August 20 to halt the spread of infections.

On Thursday, the Department of Health announced over 12,400 new cases, which is also the second day that new cases counted more than 12,000.

The intensive care unit (ICU) utilization rate in Metro Manila is at 68 percent, while it is at 69 percent nationwide, as of Thursday.

