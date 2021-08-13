Home  >  News

PH receives 15,000 more Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine doses

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 13 2021 06:39 PM

Philippines accepted the delivery of 15,000 more COVID-19 vaccine doses from Russia's Gamaleya Institute on Aug. 13, 2021. Photo from the National Task Force Against COVID-19
MANILA - A total of 15,000 more COVID-19 vaccine doses from Russia's Sputnik V arrived in the Philippines on Friday, a government task force said. 

The latest batch arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 past 5 p.m., and is part of the brand's component 2 or for the second doses. 

This raises the total delivered virus jabs in the country to 42,106,150, data collated by the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group showed. 

Philippines has so far administered a total of 26,677,269 vaccine shots as of Thursday, more than 14 million of which are first doses, the National Task Force Against COVID-19 said earlier in the day. 

Meanwhile, a total of 12,182,006 Filipinos are fully vaccinated from the respiratory disease.

More details to follow. 

