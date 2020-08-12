The ANC Brief: Global skepticism

There's a lot of skepticism surrounding the supposed COVID-19 vaccine developed by Russia. Here are the stories making the headlines on ANC today:

Traditional medicine

Officials of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) are due to meet with Russian makers of a vaccine for COVID-19 on the possible participation of the Philippines in clinical trials. Meanwhile, the Russian vaccine is facing global skepticism. US Health Sec. Alex Azar doubted the claim Russia has developed a vaccine. Health Sec. Francisco Duque said the vaccine needs further study. In the meantime, China has presented a "traditional medicine" for the treatment of COVID-19.

Concerns on content

It seems the Department of Education (DepEd) has started its blended distance learning for the coming school year on the wrong foot. Netizens had a field day pointing out concerns on the quality of the content for one of the DepEd's test broadcasts. The department admitted that there were errors but that the material will be polished by the time school opens on Aug. 24.

Open to scrutiny

It's about time. Some officials of Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) agreed to open their bank accounts to scrutiny. Better yet, Congress should produce their statement of assets, liabilities and net worth (SALN).

Call for justice

The family of peace consultant and peasant leader Randall Echanis is asking for justice for his death and that of his neighbor. Militant groups posted pictures of his cadaver with bruises on his face. Some witnesses said they heard cries from Echanis' house.

Cool kids

Iconic 90s teen show TGIS is now 25 years old. Where are their stars now? Some of them have been through breakups, divorce, custody battles, while some are happily caught on lockdown in some sunny part of the world.