READ: Elderly groups say why ABS-CBN is important

Editor's note: We are publishing in full statements issued by various groups and institutions in support of ABS-CBN Corp., which went off the air on May 5, 2020, following a cease-and-desist order from the National Telecommunications Commission. The company's franchise expired on May 4, and bills for its franchise renewal were "killed" by the legislative franchises committee of the House of Representatives on July 10, 2020.​

THE IMPORTANCE OF ABS-CBN FOR ALL OF US

We, the Board Members of the Coalition of Services of the Elderly, Inc. (COSE) along with our partner organization, the Confederation of Older Persons’ Associations of the Philippines, Inc. (COPAP), and the 850 partners of organized groups of older persons around the country, wish to express our gratitude for the support in the past from ABS-CBN and a fervent prayer for continuing cooperation in the future.

It was in the early days of COSE that Dolphy, in his inimitable way, produced a spot ad soliciting nominations for the annual "Sampung Ulirang Nakatatanda" Awards, which is held on the first Sunday of October. The response came from all over the Philippines. Whenever we invited Gloria Romero to attend and distribute the awards, she always graciously accepted. Cory Vidanes, regularly sent talents to grace the occasion. One year it was Sarah Geronimo who "wowed" the crowd with her voice and enthusiasm and afterwards approached each "Uliran" to tell them, she hoped she would be "just like them" when she reached their age. Richard Gomez came one year to recount his own upbringing by his grandmother – and the benefits of wisdom and experience in that event. The former "love team" of Jericho Rosales and Christine Hermosa could hardly leave the stage for the reaction of the crowd, and many others, a lot to mention.

It was a "win-win" all around – for COSE, COPAP, for ABS-CBN, for the artists, for the "Uliran," and for all the older people attending. One came away with a feeling that when people can celebrate with one another, society itself benefits. This is why we, COPAP, COSE, and the 850 community-based groups of older persons around the archipelago pray for the continuation of the relationship.

Sincerely yours,

Signed: COSE BOT Members and Executive Director

Mr. Reynaldo Kangleon – Chair Atty. Hector Soliman – Secretary Dr. Jaime Galvez Tan – Treasurer Ms. Lourdes Balanon – Member Ms. Rosita Lacson – Member, and Representative of older persons’ organizations (COPAP) Ms. Emily Beridico – COSE Executive Director

