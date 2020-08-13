Quezon City COVID-19 cases rise to 8,240

The Quezon City local government on Thursday said it now has a total of 8,240 cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

In its latest bulletin, the city government said 166 more people were cleared of the disease, raising the number of recoveries to 5,756.

However, the city's death toll went up to 338, with 10 new fatalities recorded, data from the Department of Health (DOH) also showed.

From the tally of infections, some 8,165 patients have complete addresses while 2,045 are considered active.

To date, Barangay Batasan Hills has recorded the most coronavirus infections with 363, followed by Commonwealth (284), Pasong Tamo (271) and Bahay Toro (270).

The city has placed several areas under special concern lockdown due to a high number of COVID-19 cases, including:

• Sitio Ruby in Fairview

• 238 Mayon Ave. in Maharlika

• 950 Interior, Aurora Blvd. in Mangga

• 113 Kamuning Road in Kamuning

• Sitio Ambuklao in Baesa

• Portion of Sitio Cabuyao 6A in Sauyo

• 72 Fulgencion Street, Sitio Lambak in Krus na Ligas

• 17 Isarog Street in Sta. Teresita

• Valencia Hills Condominium in Valencia