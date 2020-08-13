Philippines eyes P30-B fund to vaccinate up to a fourth of population: lawmaker

MANILA - Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian on Thursday said the government is planning to earmark an initial P30 billion to vaccinate at least a quarter of the country's population against the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The amount would provide COVID-19 vaccines to 20-25 million people, Gatchalian said in an online press conference, citing information from the Department of Finance.

"In a perfect setting, lahat tayo dapat mabigyan... [but] we need roughly around P200 billion to give [1 dose] of vaccine to all of our population," he said.

Policymakers have yet to finalize how much should be earmarked for the COVID-19 vaccine as manufacturers have yet to determine how many doses will be required for each person, the senator said.

Congress is expected to hold a bicameral conference meeting next week to decide if the vaccine fund would be included in the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act (Bayanihan 2).

Even if the vaccine fund is not included in the Bayanihan 2, the bill will still "give the President the power to realign the budget" to procure the COVID-19 vaccines once these are already available, Gatchalian said.

The Philippines is in talks with Russia for the latter's Sputnik V, which Moscow claims is the world's first vaccine against COVID-19.

Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go earlier said that Philippine envoys in the United States have also been invited to meet vaccine makers in the world's biggest economy.

"Regardless saan manggaling 'yan, importante meron na tayong pondo para mabili na agad," Gatchalian said.

As of Aug. 13, the Philippines has a total of 147,526 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which, 74,713 are active infections, the highest in Southeast Asia, and surpassing the case tally of China where the outbreak started.