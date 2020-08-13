PH receives more ventilators from China

Courtesy of the Chinese Embassy in the Philippines

MANILA - The Philippines on Thursday received additional 50 ventilators from China that would support the country's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. received the donation from Chinese Ambassador to Manila Huang Xilian during a turnover ceremony at the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

China has donated a total of 130 ventilators, which are used to treat critically-ill COVID-19 patients.

"The Chinese side looks forward to the early distribution of the aforesaid ventilators to various medical institutions so as to help the Philippines fight against the COVID-19 pandemic," the embassy said in a statement Tuesday when the breathing devices arrived at the Manila airport.

The United States is also donating 100 US-manufactured ventilators to support the Philippines' COVID-19 pandemic response.

“This latest support builds on nearly P1 billion ($20.5 million) in COVID-19-related assistance from the US government to our Philippine friends, partners, and allies,” embassy press attache Heather Fabrikant said in a message earlier this week.



Locsin has acknowledged Washington's “kind offer” of 100 units of Vyaire Ventilators model LTV 2200 valued at $1,557,520.

The Philippines has so far reported 147,526 coronavirus cases, with 4,002 new infections reported Thursday.

The nationwide caseload include 2,426 deaths, 70,387 recoveries and 74,713 active cases.

Of the active cases, 0.9 percent are tagged as critical, while 0.6 percent are severe. The majority of 91.2 percent are mild cases, while 7.3 percent are asymptomatic.

In its latest bulletin, the Department of Health (DOH) said the country has 2,100 ventilators, of which 68 percent remains available while 32 percent have been used. - With a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News