Palace confident PhilHealth's Morales will open bank records to scrutiny

PhilHealth President and CEO BGen. Ricardo C. Morales, AFP (Ret.), FICD at the Senate Hearing on the fraudulent medical claims in PhilHealth, in Pasay City on August 14, 2019.

MANILA - Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) president Ricardo Morales will likely open his bank records to

scrutiny, Malacañang said Thursday after some officials of the state-run health insurance firm agreed to allow the Anti-Money Laundering Council to look into their bank accounts.

Morales, who is set to take a medical leave next week to undergo chemotherapy for lymphoma, will likely sign a waiver as well allowing the AMLC to scrutinize his finances, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said as the government zeroes in on corruption in PhilHealth.

"I’m sure Gen. Morales will also sign such a waiver," Roque said during a Palace press briefing.

"But in any case, lahat naman po tayong taong gobyerno, kapag tayo po ay nagpa-file ng SALN (Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth), mayroon po tayong pinipirmahan sa ating SALN na pumapayag tayo na buksan ang ating mga bank accounts ng Ombudsman," he added.

(As government workers, we file our SALNs and with it, we allow the Ombudsman to check our bank accounts.)

Morales, along with other PhilHealth officials, are under investigation over their alleged involvement in anomalous transactions in the state insurer.

PhilHealth has been hounded by a string of allegations of irregularities for supposedly releasing millions of COVID-19 funds to medical facilities without virus patients such as dialysis and maternity care centers.

Its information technology budget is also under fire due to supposed overpricing.

A multi-agency task force has been formed by President Rodrigo Duterte to investigate PhilHealth and its officials over corruption claims, that surfaced anew in legislative inquiries.