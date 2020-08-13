NegOcc town mayor tests positive for COVID-19

EB Magalona Mayor Marvin Malacon had fever, cough and body aches on August 2 and later on tested positive for COVID-19. Martian Muyco, ABS-CBN News

Mayor Marvin Malacon of EB Magalona town in Negros Occidental has tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

His lawyer, Atty. Ariel Malunes, said Malacon had fever, cough and body aches last Aug. 2 and sought treatment.

Some of his family members also tested positive for the virus.

Malunes said all of them, including the mayor, are admitted to a private hospital.

Malacon is out of danger, said Malunes.

The mayor last reported for work in the last week of July.

Vice Mayor Eric Matulac is currently serving as the town's officer-in-charge.