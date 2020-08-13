Mayor Isko: Manila has 2,000 remdesivir vials for COVID-19 patients

MANILA - Manila Mayor Isko Moreno on Thursday said the city government has acquired 2,000 vials of antiviral drug remdesivir as part of its treatment of COVID-19 cases.

"This is part of our continuous effort to strengthen the medical care for our mild, moderate and severe cases of COVID-19 in Manila," he wrote in a tweet.

The drug, which can reduce the duration of hospital stay for those fighting COVID-19, will be used in the city's 6 district hospitals, Moreno added.

"Pinapaalala rin po namin na hindi po ito ang vaccine; ang Remdesivir ay gamot lamang na makatutulong sa pagpapabuti ng kundisyon ng mga lubhang apektado ng COVID-19 infection," he said.

The city government bought remdesivir, which is originally intended to treat Ebola, for P6,500 each. Its original price is nearly P20,000, the mayor said.

"Approved po ng FDA (Food and Drug Administration) na gamitin ang antiviral medication na ito sa ating 6 district hospitals sa Maynila," Moreno said.

According to its latest bulletin as of Aug. 7, the city has recorded 5,719 coronavirus cases. The tally includes 1,253 active cases, 3,690 recoveries and 236 fatalities.